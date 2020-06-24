Aberdeen bar confirms plans to open with expanded outdoor area

A popular Aberdeen bar has confirmed it will be reopening with an “expanded outdoor area” next month.

Soul on Union Street will open at 12pm on Monday July 6 after the First Minister confirmed the planned opening dates for outdoor hospitality.

The date is however subject to change as the Government to continues to review and react to the evidence around Covid-19 in Scotland.

Bosses at the popular bar have said they have 28 benches, each able to hold six people, set up for customers to enjoy food and drink in The Garden.

A big screen TV will also be set up to show live sport.

WE ARE REOPENING ON 6TH JULY 🥳🙌🏼⭐️We are delighted to announce that The Garden at SOUL will be opening on Monday 6th… Posted by Soul Bar Aberdeen on Wednesday, 24 June 2020

In a statement released on Facebook, the bar said: “We want to assure you that we have put measures in place to ensure your experience with us is both safe and enjoyable.

“Some of these measures include: benches being cleaned after every use; all cutlery cleaned, wrapped and sealed indoors; one-way system to the toilets; social distancing; limited staff numbers; and cashless payments.”