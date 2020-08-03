Aberdeen bar closes for deep clean due to spike in Covid-19 cases

An Aberdeen bar has shut for tonight in order to complete a deep clean.
Prohibition Bar on Langstane Place is closed this evening as a precaution following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the city.
A statement from the bar said that they were “completing a deep clean of the premises to ensure the highest standards possible.”
They want to ensure the safety of their staff and customers during this t ime.
This news comes after NHS Grampian confirmed that 27 coronavirus cases were linked to Hawthorn Bar in Aberdeen.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe