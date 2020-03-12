Aberdeen bar to close for duration of coronavirus pandemic

A popular Aberdeen rock bar has decided to shut as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a bid to protect both staff and customers, Krakatoa has closed for the foreseeable future.

The Trinity Quay bar made the decision to close

A spokesperson for the bar said “we strongly encourage everyone to isolate for the next 2-3 months”, the current advice from the NHS is “If you have not been contacted, be reassured you are unlikely to catch COVID-19 and do not need to self-isolate, unless you have other risk factors, such as relevant travel”, however, a COBRA meeting planned for today may update this – the latest advice can be found at NHS Inform.

The statement on Facebook from the bar said: “We’ve taken the decision to shut Krakatoa for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is in light of what’s been unfolding across Italy these past 2 weeks, and is in order to protect our workforce by giving us the opportunity to self-isolate.

“Places where large numbers of people congregate in small enclosed (and often) sweaty indoor spaces present perfect conditions for spreading this virus, particularly on busy weekend nights, and our mission is to enhance the local grassroots music scene, not spread disease.”

The venue will also refund any gigs and events cancelled as a result of the closure.

The statement continued: “Obviously this will impact on Krakatoa’s entertainment programme, and refunds will shortly be issued for all gigs that were scheduled until the end of May.

“We’ll review the situation again at that juncture. This is heartbreaking as we had a lot of great stuff booked, but it is what it is, and everyone needs to adapt.”

They went on to clarify that the closure is “not an April fools” joke.

Full statement