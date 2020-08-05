Aberdeen bar calls on Nicola Sturgeon to ban queuing as city is locked down

An Aberdeen bar has called on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to ban queuing at all hospitality and retail premises.

The Tippling House took to social media to thank their customers for their custom and for being respectful to the rules as they prepared to shut for the week.

However, the cocktail bar also called on the FM to ban queuing from all retail and hospitality premises to make sure a localised lockdown does not happen again.

They added: “If weddings can’t have more than 30 guests, why can some bars have 150 – 200 customers in a marquee?

“Let’s limit the number of patrons in a licensed venue.”

Fierce Bar also released a statement on social media and were understanding about why Ms Sturgeon shut the pubs.

However, they condemned the actions of a few individuals and establishments that caused the lockdown to happen in Aberdeen.