Aberdeen bar boss braves shave for charity

A north-east woman has urged residents to dig deep to help support a charity.

Deputy manager of the Black Dog pub in Bridge of Don, Maria McGill, recently undertook a full head shave to raise funds for the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH), which operates a number of services across Scotland.

The extreme trim was carried out by hairdresser Steph McLeod, who also works at the pub.

So far, Maria has raised more than £500, but is keen to reach a target of £1,600, which will be used to provide vital mental health and social care support for those who need it across Scotland.

She said: “I have never done anything like this before, but I wanted to do what I can to help and I was actually quite excited to have my head shaved.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“It’s all for a good cause and SAMH does wonderful work.

“I can’t think of a more worthwhile charity to be supporting. I want to thank everyone who came along to support me and all those who donated funds.

“If you haven’t already given money it’s not too late – the more funds we can raise to support this incredible cause, the better.”

Donations can either be made by going into the Black Dog pub, which is on North Donside Road, or by visiting Maria’s online Brave the Shave JustGiving page at: bit.ly/2FHjqGp