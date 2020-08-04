Aberdeen bar at centre of Covid-19 cluster to shut for 14 days after staff test positive

An Aberdeen bar linked to a cluster of coronavirus cases has confirmed it will close for two weeks after members of staff tested positive.

The Hawthorn Bar on Holburn Street confirmed the move in a post on social media.

The key date remains July 26, with the bar saying all customers who were signed in on that date should have been contacted by NHS Grampian’s Track and Trace system.

Bosses at the bar also thanked both the health board and the council’s environmental health officers for “all the assistance and advice given so far”.

They have also made clear there is “there is zero evidence that we were the first or only venue entered by the positive member/s of the public”.

So far 120 people been contacted in relation to the outbreak, with 27 people testing positive.

The statement said: “The key date in question remains July 26. Customers who were signed-in to our venue on this date should have now been contacted by NHS Grampians as part of the Track and Trace system.

“We provided all information immediately but have since had several approaches from customers asking why they have not been contacted – this is something we cannot answer on behalf of NHS Grampian.

“This virus was brought into our venue and there is zero evidence that we were the first or only venue entered by the positive member/s of the public. We find solace in knowing our actions have helped prevent further spread of the virus.

“The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has publicly stated all possible measures were in place in our venue. This has been further confirmed by leading experts as well as Aberdeen City Council officials.

“The NHS is overwhelmed in its efforts of keeping our nation safe and if nothing else we hope the negative press we have received eases their burden and allows people to ascertain if they were in our venue. If you were in our venue on July 26 or if you feel any symptoms at all, please follow guidance and consult NHS.UK. These symptoms can include a high temperature, a new continuous cough, a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

“After having our whole team tested, unfortunately we have come back with two confirmed positive cases. Due to other staff potentially being in close contact, we have made the decision to close our venue for 14 days.

“Our thoughts are with these two team members who have helped massively since reopening post lockdown as well as any customer affected.”