Aberdeen bar steps up deep cleaning to keep customers safe

A popular Aberdeen bar delayed opening today in order to carry out another deep clean its premises.

Soul Bar on Union Street, which is owned by PB Devco, said it would open at 6pm after the premises were deep cleaned.

It comes after city bar, the Adams Lounge, at the centre of a cluster of 13 positive coronavirus cases.

A statement on Facebook from Soul Bar said: “On the back of the news about another Aberdeen bar, we are taking this opportunity to do another deep clean of our premises, on top of the regular cleaning we are already conducting.

“The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority, so we hope you understand.

“We look forward to welcoming you from 6pm today, and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”