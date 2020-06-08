Aberdeen bar adapts service with new app

An independent Aberdeen bar is adapting its service with a new app.

Siberia Bar & Hotel, which is located on Belmont Street, has announced the app will allow the venue’s loyal customers to collect tasty drinks and dishes, while practicing social distancing.

The bar, which has been open for more than three decades, recently took part in two online events – Virtual May Day and Grampian Pride.

Siberia’s director Stuart McPhee said he thinks the use of technology to facilitate hospitality experiences will become the new norm.

He said: “We have spent a lot of time assessing our values and plotting the route forward.

“Our app has been in development for quite some time with our EPOS provider Bleep UK.

“We are really looking forward to bringing it into service to allow us to operate safely post-lockdown.

“Furthermore, we have engaged with our suppliers and local companies, such as Caber Coffee, who have diversified fantastically during lockdown to survive.

“They have begun producing coffee that can be used at home, aptly named Bide at Hame, and this is something we have committed to stocking ourselves to sell to our customers to help them.

“If there is something that we could do together when we do reopen, please drop us an email and we will see what we can do to help – local business must stick together going forward.”

