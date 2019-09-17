Aberdeen bank’s bake sale to raise cash for mental health charity

Staff at an Aberdeen city centre bank are holding a bake sale to raise money for a mental health charity.

Bank of Scotland’s Union Street branch is holding a bake sale tomorrow in aid of Mental Health UK.

Staff are bringing in homebakes and offering them to customers and visitors, as well as chatting to them about how mental health can affect everyone.

Among the baking on offer will be brownies, muffins and cupcakes, including vegan options.

All money raised will go to the charity, which works across the UK to support people affected by mental health problems including friends, family and carers.