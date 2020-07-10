Aberdeen band’s new single gets American airplay

An Aberdeen band have released their latest single on streaming platforms today.

Monza Express’ new track “Crying on the Radio” was written by the band’s keyboardist Kris Fraser and tells the story of a guy trying to win his girlfriend back by calling into a radio show.

The indie band, which formed in 2017, have even had the track played on American radio, with reviews praising the track.

One review, from AliveandGigging.co.uk, described the track as a “song driven by changing melodies, layered guitars, thrusting drums that portrayed the torture of the story” adding the song is “a jackpot winner”.

Another, from OurSoundMusic.com, said “It’s depressing lyrically but equally as charming” adding that the track was “one of the better single releases of the week”.

Written during summer last year, and finished this spring at FloorTom Studios despite a delay caused by Covid-19, the track touches on the subject of domestic abuse.

Kris said song tells the story of a man desperate to win his girlfriend back, despite the fact he had been abused by her.

He said: “I just had this idea to write this song from the perspective of this guy who was calling a radio show to try and win back his girlfriend because she dumped him.

“But it turns out he’d actually been abused by her the whole time and it’s bizarre he wanted her back despite how she treated him, he just couldn’t see it.”

The video, featuring friends, family and fans of the band, was shot in and around the north-east, with Stonehaven’s beach featuring in the promo clip.

To date the band, made up of lead vocalist Fraser Bateman, Craig Burgess on Bass, lead guitarist Shaun Reid, keyboardist Kris Fraser and David Smith on drums have released three singles on streaming platforms, listing The Beatles, Oasis, Muse the Foo Fighters among their influences.

The band have also joined the #LetTheMusicPlay campaign calling for extra support for musicians, venues and everyone who relies on the industry as their livelihood.

You can listen to the full track on Spotify, or find out more by following the band on social media.