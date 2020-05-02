Aberdeen baker’s charity challenge to raise cash for neonatal unit

A young woman will be baking cakes, biscuits and scones this month to raise money for Aberdeen’s neonatal unit.

Emily Findlay, 24, is in self-isolation at her city home as she has neuroblastoma – a rare cancer that mostly affects babies and young children – which she was diagnosed with in 2014.

The fundraising manager at the Friends of Neonatal Unit has decided to do something special while indoors by creating 26 bakes throughout May to complete the 2.6 Challenge.

Admitting to having “a lot of time on her hands”, Emily has spent the past seven weeks in isolation baking a range of sweet treats for partner Mark.

She now wants to use her baking skills to raise money for the charity for which she works.

Emily said: “Since I can’t carry out my day-to-day job at the present time, I thought taking part in the ‘2.6 Challenge’ would be a fantastic thing to do.

“I have always loved to bake with my mum, little brother and my grannies. It’s something I have enjoyed from a fairly young age.

“My partner Mark and I have been in isolation for seven weeks now, so I have been baking around the clock to pass the time.

“Up until now Mark has been enjoying and eating all my bakes but I now plan on giving them away to anyone that inquires.”

The idea of the 2.6 Challenge is that individuals choose a challenge for themselves which relates to the numbers 2.6 or 26.

This can include running or walking for 26 minutes, juggling for 2.6 minutes, or completing a 26-minute workout at home.

Emily’s take on the challenge will involve her producing the likes of chocolate chip cookies, cupcakes, fruit and cheese scones, blueberry muffins and a range of tarts almost every day of May.

She will be releasing an updated menu of the goods she produces on a weekly basis, which will then be available for people to collect from her home.

The menus will appear on the 26 Bakes by Emily Facebook page.

Emily said: “To try to reduce the amount of people coming into our building – due to there being several elderly residents living close by – I have come up with the idea of lowering all my bakes in a basket from my balcony to people who are looking to buy them.

“This way, we’re adhering to government guidelines and ensuring that everyone stopping by, along with local residents, are kept safe from any harm.

“For anyone interested, all you have to do is message the 26 Bakes by Emily Facebook page.

“If you would like to reserve any of my bakes in the coming weeks, they will be ready for collection at 2pm that same day.

“I’m hoping to raise as much funds as possible.”

“I’m a self-confessed feeder, so I’m looking forward to giving people their bakes and hearing what they think of them,” she said.

To read more about Emily’s story or make a donation visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/EmilyFindlay5

