Aberdeen baker rewards youngsters for lockdown fundraising efforts

An Aberdeen baker has run a competition to to recognise the contributions of youngsters during lockdown.

Karen Dalgarno, 52, who runs Caramel Cakeaway from her home in Summerhill, launched the competition on her business Facebook page, asking people to nominate children who had done something special during the coronavirus lockdown.

The winner of our competition, Liam Norrie, with his cookie cake. Well done! Posted by Caramel Cakeaway on Monday, 18 May 2020

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Around 50 kids were nominated and people voted for their favourite, with a cake offered as the prize.

Karen said: “The response was really good.

“One is riding her bike for a mental health charity, one has been sleeping out in a tent, one is doing 1,000 crunches or squats and the fourth one is doing 12 acts of kindness.

“The youngest I think was about four that somebody nominated and the eldest was 16.

“It’s been really nice seeing them. One young guy had moved in with his grandparents to help them.

“All the different stories, you can’t really single one out as being better than the others, but it’s been lovely seeing what these children are doing, helping their parents, grandparents, neighbours, charities, it’s been lovely.

“The children, their lives have been turned upside down and to see some of them going out of their way to do something for charity is lovely.”

The winner, who was announced on Sunday, was Liam Norrie, 9, who is taking on 12 challenges and acts of kindness in a bid to raise funds for NHS front-line staff.

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day