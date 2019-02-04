Aberdeen baker kicked in ‘disgusting’ attack at popular cheese toastie takeaway

The owner of a popular Aberdeen takeaway has hit out after a member of staff was kicked by a customer.

The baker at Melt on Holburn Street had opened the door at around 10.55am this morning to explain that the store was closed – as always – on Mondays.

In response the woman, described as being in her early 20s, reacted by swearing and kicking the staff member before running off.

Owner of the popular cheese toastie takeaway Mechelle Clark said: “It’s not acceptable, she was just being polite doing her job.

“It’s pretty disgusting to be honest.

“We’re always closed on a Monday, we’ve got clear signage on the door and it’s all over our social media, on Facebook, Google, Instagram, that we’re closed.

“We often get people knocking on the door wanting to come in on a Monday, but never something like this.”

In a statement on Facebook about the unprovoked attack fans of the eatery reacted in disgust.

UTTERLY BIZARRE! 😢Today our baker was kicked by a customer because she went to the trouble of opening the door to… Posted by Melt on Monday, 4 February 2019

One said: “Just horrible. Definitely a new breed of horrible customers. Hope she is ok.”

Another added: “Absolutely disgraceful – sometimes working with the general public is just the worst.”

Mechelle today said she had contacted police about the attack.