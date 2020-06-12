Aberdeen baker creates e-book featuring recipes from charity challenge

A young woman who baked a series of cakes, biscuits and scones in May to raise money for Aberdeen’s neonatal unit has launched an e-book featuring her recipes.

Emily Findlay, 24, is in self-isolation at her city home as she has neuroblastoma – a rare cancer that mostly affects babies and young children – which she was diagnosed with in 2014.

The fundraising manager at the Friends of Neonatal Unit decided to do something special while indoors by creating 26 bakes throughout May to complete the 2.6 Challenge.

Emily has now launched an e-book featuring all 26 bakes which includes chocolate chip cookies, cupcakes, fruit and cheese scones, blueberry muffins and a range of tarts.

All money raised – which is currently sitting at over £2,400 – will be donated to Aberdeen’s neonatal unit.

To purchase the e-book, donate £5 to Emily’s Virgin Money Giving page.