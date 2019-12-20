Aberdeen babysitter jailed for shaking baby given permission to appeal conviction

A woman jailed for shaking a baby has been given permission to appeal her conviction.

Syeda Begum, 29, was given a three-year prison sentence in April for assaulting the infant at her former home in Aberdeen.

Begum was acting as a childminder and was looking after the child at the time of the incident.

Now lawyers for Begum have launched an appeal against her conviction.

During a short hearing at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh yesterday, defence advocate Frances Connor argued her client had legitimate grounds for the bid.

She told appeal judges Lord Carloway, Lord Glennie and Lord Turnbull the evidence showed other people may have been responsible for shaking the baby.

A judge at an earlier stage of proceedings had refused to allow these grounds to progress.

However, the appeal judges yesterday concluded the ground could be reinstated.

Lord Carloway said: “We give permission for the appeal to proceed.”

Ms Begum’s appeal is expected to be heard in the new year.