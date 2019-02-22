Aberdeen baby battling complex medical issues one step closer to going home

A north-east baby battling several complex medical conditions has taken a step closer to returning home.

Six-month-old Ollie Murray, from Mastrick, was born with a cleft lip, three holes in his heart and one kidney. He also has the genetic condition CHARGE syndrome and failed his hearing tests.

Despite several setbacks while recovering from open heart surgery in Glasgow, Ollie has now been transferred to the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital – and his mum Jessica Reid, 26, is hoping she, her partner Lewis Murray, 24, and their older son Alfie, 5, will be able to take Ollie home soon.

She said: “He seems to be doing really well. He was still on his ventilator up until a few weeks ago but he is off that and is coping fine.

“He’s getting back to his old self again which we are so happy about.

“It’s great to have him here. We’re one step closer to home.

“We can’t wait to do normal family things again. There’s so much you take for granted and it’s those things you miss most when you’re not able to do them.”

During their stay in Glasgow, the family stayed in Ronald McDonald House, and Jessica’s gran, Grace Reid, 85, and her friend Julie Murray are hosting an auction at Pleyfauld House, Inverurie, to raise funds for the charity on March 2.

Jessica said: “I can’t believe how nice people have been. It’s been incredible.

“Without Ronald McDonald House I don’t know what we would have done. We wouldn’t have been able to afford accommodation.

“It makes a horrible time that little bit easier.

“We have somewhere to stay, somewhere to cook and somewhere to wash our clothes and that can make all the difference.

“We just want to raise money to give something back because they have done so much for us.”