Aberdeen author’s debut book hits number 1 on Amazon

An Aberdeen man’s debut book featured as Amazon’s No 1 health and fitness publication on its release day.

Scott Baptie’s book, entitled 101 Ways to Lose Weight and Never Find It Again, debunks fat-loss myths, and includes encouraging ways to make small changes to your lifestyle for long-term health and sustainable weight loss.

His tips are based on scientifically-proven nutrition and fitness strategies, avoiding fads to deliver the results people want.

Having worked with hundreds of clients, including multinational companies and professional football clubs, nutrition specialist Scott has refined his methodology to ensure it delivers sustainable and positive results.

He said: “I wrote the book because people are constantly bombarded with confusing weight-loss advice. My book is for anyone who is fed-up with dieting, detoxing, punishing fitness regimes, ‘clean eating’ and deprivation.

“The book covers 101 evidence-based tips and tricks to lose weight.

“The feedback has been amazing so far. On the day it came out, it was a bestseller on the fitness charts and 10th out of all books on Amazon UK.”

