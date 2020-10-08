Aberdeen author marks radio centenary with new book

A north-east author has written a book marking the centenary of radio and one its pioneers.

Gordon Bathgate, 62, has a passion for the wireless and decided to write his book charting the development of the technology from the early broadcasts, its role in WWII, and the radio in the 21st century.

He is a presenter for Peterhead-based Waves FM and Radio Seagull in the Netherlands.

Gordon’s book looks at the north-east’s links with Guglielmo Marconi, who came to Fraserburgh to carry out his early experiments.

The Italian used the Buchan town as a base for later tests, including the first long-distance, cross-country wireless signal to Cornwall.

Marconi and his assistant stayed at the Bellslea Hotel in Fraserburgh and he saw the potential for boats at sea being able to keep in touch with the shore.

When Marconi celebrated his 29th birthday in Fraserburgh he was feted by the town council at a special dinner. The town’s Marconi Road and Marconi Terrace are both named after him.

In 1909, the scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics alongside Karl Ferdinand Braun in recognition of their contributions to the development of wireless telegraphy.

Gordon said the inventor chose to come to the north-east port because of its location in relation to Scandinavia and south-west England.

He said: “In 1904 Marconi visited Fraserburgh twice. He established an experimental station at Broadsea Farm.

He was keen to develop a station that would form a link to other planned stations in Norway and Iceland.

“Fraserburgh was chosen because it was roughly equidistant from the Nordic countries to Poldhu in Cornwall, Marconi’s other base.

“These stations, in turn, would be able to relay messages to fishing vessels in the North Sea.”

Gordon chose to focus on how radio has adapted alongside other technological breakthroughs like television and later with the advent of the internet, smartphones, and smart speakers.

He was a founding member of Grampian Hospital Radio at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and has presented shows at community stations across the north-east.

Gordon has been involved with radio for 35 years and said it had been a “fascination” for him since he was young.

He said: “My fascination with radio began at an early age. I was hypnotised by the big, glowing box that sat in the corner of the lounge.

“I’d twiddle the knobs feverishly to hear the strange cacophony of whooshing, crackling, whistling and popping noises that came from the wireless.

“Luckily for my parents, I soon tired of the discordant racket and realised that if I turned the dial slowly I could hear more so I would tune around until I heard a voice or piece of music.

“I’ve been interested in the medium ever since and had to be involved in some way.”

Radio Broadcasting: A History of the Airwaves is available from publisher Pen and Sword History and is out now.