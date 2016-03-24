Revised plans for a new hotel, retail and housing complex in Aberdeen will go on display today.

Atholl Square Developments, which owns Atholl House on Guild Street, submitted a proposal of application notice for the site earlier this year.

After a number of public consultations the developers have made a number of changes to their proposals which will see a 150-bedroom hotel and 500 student rooms built if approved.

People will now get to see the new plans at a consultation at the Station Hotel, Guild Street, between 2pm and 8pm.

As part of the proposals the development would see shops, offices and restaurants built and would involve increasing the height of the building to more than 10 storeys.

A spokesman for Atholl Square Developments said: “Following on from our initial consultation, we are keen to highlight the open space we aim to create at Atholl Square, which we are unveiling in response to feedback from people in the city centre.

“Providing vastly improved connectivity from Bridge Street to Guild Street and beyond is a vital element of our proposal in terms of fitting into the Station Gateway masterplan.

“We remain focused on creating a vibrant, dynamic, multi-use development which will enhance the city centre, delivering much-needed commercial and residential space and opening up a key site for safe access to the station, Union Square and Merchant Quarter.

“These consultations are a crucial part of the process and we look forward to unveiling and taking forward formal plans for the development in the coming months.”

It is expected a full planning application will be submitted in May.