Aberdeen athlete’s run raises £3,000 in dad’s honour

An Aberdeen athlete who organised a run in memory of his dad has spoken of his pride after the event raised thousands of pounds.

Runner Myles Edwards held Mel’s Marathon in honour of his father who recently passed away from myeloma bone cancer.

The event which has raised more than £3,000 so far, included five separate runs of five miles each.

All proceeds will go to cancer charities Clan and Friends of Anchor, who supported Mel after his diagnosis.

Myles said: “Cancer is now something which either directly or indirectly affects pretty much everyone, so there was a real feeling of emotion and pride as we all raised this money together.”

The event took place last week at Hazlehead Park, and followed in the footsteps of his father Mel Edwards who, during his peak marathon training, was known to do five five-mile runs in a day.

Mel, an MBE-awarded athlete, was known for his intensive training programmes which had him running 100 miles a week.

Even after his diagnosis, Mel continued to run and often held his own fundraising events, to give back to the charities that supported him.

Myles said: “When I first came up with the fundraising idea I didn’t think so many people would be keen to take part. Across all five runs there were 140 people in total who turned up.

“The fact that so many people were there to run and support made each run pass really quickly.

“It was great to chat to different people during each run.”

The runner, who splits his time between Aberdeen and Iten in Kenya, said he found the challenge easier than expected.

He added: “My training has been going well recently with me consistently running over 60 miles each week, so I felt prepared.

“I wasn’t too tired at the end, just proud of what we have achieved.”

Due to the success of the event, Myles hopes to take it further afield.

He said: “I’d be tempted to organise a Mel’s Marathon again for next year and possibly see if we can expand it beyond Aberdeen as even this year we had a few friends doing a 5.24-mile run in Italy, Edinburgh and London.”

Myles said: “The total now stands at £3,322 which works out at £132 per mile that I ran.

“Clan and Friends of Anchor have done so much for my family and it’s comforting to know this will help them do more for other families dealing with cancer.”

Donations are still being accepted at bit.ly/2rZV3Py