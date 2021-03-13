Aberdeen asthma charity calls for people with condition to be prioritised for Covid vaccine

Calls have been made for all asthma sufferers to be prioritised for the Covid vaccine.

Aberdeen-based Asthma and Allergy Foundation‘s chief executive, Martina Chukwuma-Ezike, who is an asthma sufferer herself, hopes the government will allow all people who live with the lung condition to receive a Covid vaccination earlier.

The Scottish Government bases vaccine priority on advice from the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation). Currently, only people aged 16-64 with underlying health conditions – including chronic respiratory disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis and severe asthma – are prioritised.

Martina argues that a condition such as asthma cannot be measured and someone’s mild asthma one day can be severe the following day.

She said: “The government categories people with asthma and it shouldn’t be the case.

“They are saying only people with severe asthma – people who have been in the hospital in the past 12 months and those on very high doses of steroid tablets – should be eligible to be prioritised.

“As a charity, we think this is very wrong because asthma can never be quantified as a condition.

“Someone who has very mild symptoms today can wake up with an asthma attack tomorrow – so how can you define ‘severe’?

“That’s why we’re calling on the government to vaccinate all asthmatics as a priority – we’re all at risk.”

© Supplied by Leye Studios

Martina says that since all asthma suffers were asked to shield during the pandemic, they should also all be prioritised and vaccinated early.

She said: “People lost their jobs because they were shielding.

“And now that there is a vaccine for them to have and they would be able to go out, get some fresh air and do the things they love, they cannot.

“As a charity, we’re trying to echo asthma sufferers’ voices.

“The outcry has been huge, our phones have been busy and our pages have been filled with messages – people are desperate for help.”

Martina said she has been very careful during the ongoing pandemic and has been ‘following all the advice and doing all the right things’.

She said: “I’m very anxious – I thought that since I’m struggling to breathe, I should be able to get the support that I need and I’m not getting it.

“I don’t know where else I should go for help.”

Martina also thinks that since the government encourages every asthma sufferer to get a flu jab every winter, they should also enable all of them to have the Covid vaccination ASAP.

According to the current advice published on the NHS website, the flu vaccine is offered free on the NHS to anyone with a serious long-term health condition, including respiratory conditions, such as asthma (needing steroid inhaler or tablets), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including emphysema and bronchitis.

The severity of asthma – apart from needing a steroid inhaler or tablets – isn’t specified.

Martina said: “The Scottish Government encourages asthmatics to get the flu jab.

“Why do they say asthmatics need to take the flu vaccine because they’re at risk but the Covid vaccine isn’t for them?

“It just doesn’t make sense.

“There are medical reports saying people with asthma are more likely to be critical when they have Covid and they can even die from it.”

© SCOT GOV/UNPIXS (EUROPE)

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman commented on the issue during yesterday’s coronavirus update.

She said: “As an asthma sufferer myself, I understand very well some of the anxieties that fellow sufferers have around this.

“But, as a health secretary, it’s my job to pay really close attention to what clinical experts and vaccination experts tell me, which is where the JCVI advice comes from, but also, the advice in addition to that from our clinical advisors – people like Jason (Professor Jason Leitch), like DCMO (Deputy Chief Medical Officer) doctors Dr Steedman and Dr Caesar.

“So I understand the anxieties, but it is right that as a politician I don’t override clinical advice.

“What I do know is that our clinicians and JCVI are constantly looking at the data and the evidence and other evidence that comes out the way that it is presented to them – not only from the vaccination companies themselves, but other data that comes forward to review whether or not they believe at any point that they should change their guidance or amend it in any way.”

Restrictions easing this week mean people are now able to gather in larger groups when meeting outdoors in Scotland.

Up to four adults from two households will be able to meet outside after new rules came into force across mainland Scotland and some islands.

Previously, two adults from two households were able to meet outdoors.

Further changes now in force include allowing people aged 12 to 17 to meet in groups of up to four from up to four households.

Outdoor, non-contact sports for adults in groups of up to 15 are able to restart.

Some areas in Scotland: Orkney, Shetland, Skye and much of the Inner Hebrides, remain under Level 3 restrictions.

There, up to six adults from two households, and six people aged 12-17 from six households, can meet outdoors.

Ms Freeman said: “All of these changes are focussed on enhancing people’s wellbeing and together they represent gradual but important steps towards greater normality.”

Ms Freeman also confirmed that a national minute’s silence will be held on March 23, the anniversary of lockdown.

The latest figures show 17 deaths from coronavirus and 682 positive tests were recorded in the past 24 hours.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,500.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland’s progress in vaccinations, falling coronavirus cases and a reduction in deaths and hospital admissions from the virus, had enabled the “modest…but important” changes.

Ms Sturgeon said: “They will, I hope, help people’s health and wellbeing, by enabling group exercise, and allowing for a bit more social interaction.

“They will also, I hope, let children see more of their friends, and exercise and play a bit more normally.”

She also warned of the need for caution in easing lockdown to avoid the virus running out of control.

Further changes are planned for Scotland on Monday as more pupils return to school.

All pupils will be back in primary schools full-time, with the return of P4-P7 with in-class learning restarting for more secondary school students.