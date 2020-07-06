Aberdeen Asda launches drive for food bank donations

An Aberdeen supermarket has launched a food drive to help the most vulnerable people in the community to access vital food and essentials as they are hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Asda in Dyce is among five stores across Scotland that will take part in the food drive, which was launched yesterday.

Asda has installed a new signposting system to encourage customers to donate items their local foodbank is in most need of, such as tinned, hygiene and non-perishable goods.

The drive comes as it was revealed food banks across the Trussell Trust network have seen a rise in demand of 89% compared to April last year.

Jo Warner, Asda’s Senior Director for Community, said: “We already have permanent food collection points in store and encourage our customers to donate what they can, but over the next month we’re really trying to increase the number of donations as we support our partners through the unprecedented demand for emergency food parcels which food banks have sadly seen due to the pandemic.”

Through the retailer’s Fight Hunger Create Change partnership with anti-poverty charities the Trussell Trust and FareShare, Asda is providing ongoing support to help meet the pressures faced by the charities and the communities they support.