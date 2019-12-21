Aberdeen artwork plan draws international interest

The team behind a project aiming to install a sculpture in a city community has drawn up a shortlist of artists to help develop the scheme.

The Tillydrone Gateway Project previously launched an artist brief for its ambitious plans to have a sculpture in the area.

A call for artists to get involved was made earlier this year and now the team has selected a shortlist of four, from which it will pick one proposal.

It is hoped the installation will be as iconic as Poised, the leopard sculpture at Marischal Square.

Sean McVeigh, from the Tillydrone Gateway Project team, said the group was blown away by the quality of the submissions.

He added: “We had a fantastic response to the brief. There were 17 submissions from local, national and even international artists.

“The next stage is to take the four artists shortlisted for a tour of Tillydrone in January, when we will chat to them about the art and what we’d like to see included in it.”

The brief stated the Gateway Project team was seeking a “sculptural, eye-catching, bold and contemporary piece of artwork that reflects elements of the history, heritage and aspirations of the community.”

The four artists selected are required to undertake a minimum of two public engagement workshops with the community, including young people and older people, and provide feedback on the results. They will also prepare a visual representation of the proposed design.

Sean hopes the introduction of a sculpture will encourage people to view the community in a better light.

He added: “Tillydrone is one of the most impoverished areas in Aberdeen and, while the sculpture won’t fix that, it might help people to look past its bad reputation and view the area with a different perspective.

“Tillydrone has a great community spirit and the people there are lovely.

“The sculpture will allow people in the area to own a piece of art, which I hope will make a difference.”

From the four design proposals shortlisted, one will be submitted as a planning application following consultation by a panel of residents and partners.

The Gateway Project has managed to raise £8,000 for the sculpture so far, with additional funding secured from Aberdeen City Council, Art UK and Sustrans.