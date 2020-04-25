Aberdeen arts group launches telephone club to help people share memories

A new project has been launched to allow people to share their experiences during Covid-19.

Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) has launched its Here For You Telephone Club, which encourages people to call in to speak to staff about their thoughts and memories of favourite shows, concerts, poems or books which bring them back to special times.

A statement from APA said: “Whether you want to share a story with us or simply want to have someone to speak to, we’re here for you.

“Did you attend a famous concert such as Led Zeppelin at the Music Hall? Have you any funny stories to tell or lasting meories? If so, we’d love to hear all about it.”

To join in the project, call 01224 641122 and follow the instructions to be connected.

Phone lines are open from 2 until 4pm Monday to Friday.

