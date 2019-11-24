Aberdeen arts group earn more than £5m in 2018-19

Aberdeen Performing Arts has made more than £5 million and attracted audiences in excess of 300,000 in the past year, a new report reveals.

The annual report for the financial year for 2018-19 for the organisation is to go before councillors on Thursday at the Strategic Commissioning Committee.

APA is an Arm’s Length External Organisation (ALEO) of Aberdeen City Council and runs the Music Hall, His Majesty’s Theatre and the Lemon Tree as well as managing the Box Office.

In the report it states: “The revised performance template provides an overview of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and what has been achieved against these targets for the financial year 2018-19.

“It should be noted in the majority of cases they have not just met the targets but exceeded them significantly.”

The report reveals APA had 685 shows and performances, and 320,612 audiences across three venues.

Of these 37,712 were at the Music Hall since last December.

The report also said £5,716,533 in ticket sales was generated with 750,000 visitors across the venues.

Popular events such as the True North Festival drew 5,000 people, while the Granite Noir Festival saw 3,500 people attend.

The transformation of the Music Hall was completed last year after a revamp worth £9m.

It saw the auditorium restored, two new studios, a cafe bar and restaurant as well as making the building wheelchair accessible.

The Music Hall was reopened last December with a performance by Travis frontman Fran Healy with the APA community choir.

The report goes on to state: “The redevelopment has garnered APA numerous local and national awards and accolades, including Business of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award for chief executive Jane Spiers at the AGCC Northern Star Awards.”

It also adds: “APA has a turnover of over £10m per year, and as one of Scotland’s biggest performing arts companies, manages some of the city’s most iconic buildings.”