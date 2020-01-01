Aberdeen arts company invited to shared ideas for revamped Union Terrace Gardens

A visual arts company could be invited to take part in discussions to utilise space in the revamped Union Terrace Gardens.

Contemporary arts venue Peacock Visual Arts, which is located in the city’s Castle Street, put forward its own project to open an arts centre in the area around a decade ago at the same time as Sir Ian Wood’s £140 million vision was unveiled for the space.

However, both were rejected, with council bosses later devising their own multi-million-pound scheme to transform the historic gardens, with construction beginning on the project earlier this year.

New walkways, pavilions, event space and play facilities will be created as part of the multi-million-pound redevelopment.

Now Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman Marie Boulton said she would like to see the visual arts company involved in plans for the area and hopes the cultural community will use spaces within the arches of the park.

She said: “There’s going to be spaces in there which I’d like to see the cultural community take over and animate.

“It would be great to have people in there doing art, making things.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ms Boulton said exhibitions could be held in a building based close to the statue of Robert Burns.

She said: “We could have different functions in.

“That will become a very animated space. We’ve got really exciting people in the city such as at Peacock Visual Arts.

“I’d really like to see them come more to the front.

“They were obviously meant to go into UTG and I’m sure there’s a conversation still to be had on that.

“It’s really about making sure that we grow our talent base in the city, that they feel there’s an absolute reason to be in the city.”

Work to transform the gardens began in August and is expected to finish in summer 2021.