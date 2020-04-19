Aberdeen arts charity gives back to supporters with activity pack

An appeal to help Aberdeen Performing Arts keep the lights on has brought in £50,000 to date.

Now the arts charity, which runs His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall and The Lemon Tree is thanking the people of the north-east with an ambitious programme of stay-at-home projects and initiatives.

The We’re Here For You campaign has something for all ages, from recreating favourite album covers to online recitals, and aims to keep everyone connected and engaged in the arts during the lockdown.

The drive comes after an overwhelming response to APA’s fundraising appeal after having to close all three venues with the resulting loss of revenue. The public have been asked to donate, including by text, to help “keep the arts at the heart of the community”.

Jane Spiers, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, said: “We’re Here For You activities are a small thing we can do to say ‘thank you’ to our audiences who have been so supportive and raised £50,000 to date to keep our charity alive when we rely so heavily on ticket sales.”

She said the new campaign was about celebrating the “amazing” creativity everyone has within them.

“There’s never been a time when we need to be more connected and here for each other,” said Jane, who said APA had been delighted at the response to Keep The Lights On At HMT, which saw a flood of homemade versions of the theatre, encouraging the arts group to come up with more ideas.

For further details, visit aberdeenperformingarts.com/here-for-you to learn how to join in.

