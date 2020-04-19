Aberdeen artist wants to create ‘archive’ of lockdown

A north-east artist is calling on Aberdonians and Norwegians to document and submit their lockdown experiences for a special project.

Sara Stroud, 45, was planning to make a film about the impact of the oil industry in twin cities Aberdeen and Stavanger, but the coronavirus pandemic meant that the project had to be adapted quickly.

Now Sara wants to create an online project documenting the experiences of Aberdonians and Norwegians as they both go through lockdown, and the impact of tight restrictions as it affects them.

Sara, who also teaches TV production at North East Scotland College, said: “I wanted to create a platform for people to share their narratives in these unusual times.

“Much of my work is inspired by archives and found footage.

“I am excited to create an archive within both cities and for it to be a time capsule of narratives for future generations to see.

“I am happy for people to share their feelings, video diaries, and anything that encapsulates what they are experiencing – including the darker moments and the uncertainty.”

Sara hopes to turn the project into a visual installation, or make it a donation to Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives.

She added: “We’d be looking to get some kind of funding secured to be able to make it into a longer documentary, or I might make it into some kind of visual installation which could be shown at Spectra or the art gallery.

“There is no requirement for people to appear in the videos if they don’t want to, it could just be a record of how the streets of Aberdeen are changing.

“I felt quite sad when I was driving down Little Belmont Street the other day, everything is boarded up.

“There are reminders everywhere of how much everything has changed so drastically.

“But part of me feels like, as much as my life has been limited, there are still many ways in which we can connect.

“I love seeing people’s videos from lockdown and I think it would be great on a local level to have our own archive.”

To find out more, or to make a submission, visit curatedplace.com/natur-abz-svg

