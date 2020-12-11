Aberdeen artist to run live landscape painting event to raise awareness of modern slavery

An Aberdeen artist will run a live landscape painting event to help free people dealing with modern slavery.

Mike Samson was shocked to learn that 40 million people are still living as slaves and decided to use his skills to raise funds for International Justice Mission’s work to bring an end to it.

Today, he will run a special live-streamed event from his studio as he works on new Scottish landscape compositions based on the North Coast 500 route.

Mike Samson is known for contemporary Scottish landscape paintings and drawings exploring expressive landscapes and seascapes throughout Scotland.

The event will take place tonight at 7pm. Those who wish to attend can join by donating a minimum of £10 which will be shared between IJM and the Rotary charities.

Each donation will include a ticket for a raffle. The prize is a term of online art classes worth £120 donated by Mike.

Artwork developed by Mike will be auctioned online at the end of the evening.

He said: “I’m an artist and tutor living in rural Aberdeenshire and I first heard about IJM’s work through a talk that a staff member gave.

“He said that we all had a part to play in ending slavery by using what we had in our hands. I looked down and saw some paint and charcoal that were still on my hands from working in the studio and started to think about ways I could use art to help.

“Over the past few years, I’ve participated in charity events to raise funds and last year accompanied IJM to South Asia to see their work first-hand. I’m currently working on a sketchbook from the trip with profits going to IJM.

“The event tonight is an annual art event that a Rotary club in Aberdeen facilitates.

“They’ve asked me to help a couple of times in the past and when they came to me during the current restrictions and suggested running a virtual event using Zoom, I was happy to get involved.

“In addition to their contributions to local charities, they asked if there was a specific charity I would like to support and were delighted when I told them about IJM.”