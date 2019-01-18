Aberdeen artist to host exhibition at energy firm offices

An Aberdeen artist is to hold an exhibition of work at the headquarters of an energy firm.

Shelagh Swanson, a painter and glassmaker, will take a selection of works created during a workshop at the Balmedie Beach and Blackdog Community Gala.

Due to be held on Sunday at the offices of Vattenfall, the group behind the world’s largest offshore wind farm off the coast of Aberdeen, Shelagh will also have work created at an open day in her studio on show as well as her own photos.

The event begins at 2pm.

