Aberdeen artist to appear on Portrait Artist of the Year 2020 TV show

An Aberdeen artist will appear on TV competing to find the best portrait artist in the UK.

Kelly Anne Cairns will be appearing on Sky Arts tomorrow on their prestigious Portrait Artist of the Year 2020 show, where she will be up against the best of the best in the country.

The Gray’s School of Art graduate lived and worked in Aberdeen for more than 20 years before moving to Dunfermline to be with her partner Mick.

She decided to apply to the show after watching it and thinking that she could “try her luck” as she was a fast painter herself.

After submitting an online application last February, which included a self-portrait Reflection, she received an “exciting” phone call and was invited down to London to take part.

Miss Cairns, 44, was sworn to absolute secrecy about her appearance.

She said: “I had to sign a contract to say I wouldn’t tell anyone apart from my close family and I wasn’t allowed to share it on social media.

“I couldn’t even tell my mum as there was no way she would have been able to keep it to herself.

“I’ve always loved the programme and thought I would challenge myself by entering and try my luck at it.”

Miss Cairns, her partner and their four children travelled to Battersea Arts Centre on April 11 last year, where she was involved in a full 12 hours of filming, from 7am until 7pm.

The show involves contestants producing a portrait of a famous person within just four hours, with judges selecting the best one to move on to the next round.

The winner receives a £10,000 commission to become a permanent part of the British Library.

Miss Cairns described her whole experience as being very “hectic” but also well organised.

She said: “I really enjoyed the whole day and found my inner exhibitionist when the TV cameras were on me.

“I was giddy for most of the day as the filming was pretty much non-stop.

“They filmed us painting and then did interviews with us about our lives.

“It was not like anything I have ever experienced before but I loved the whole day.

“We are going round to my partner’s mum’s house to watch it as we have been in it together from when I got selected.

“It will be perfect watching it together as a family.”

The episode will be on tomorrow night at 8pm on Sky Arts.