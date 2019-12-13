Aberdeen artist starts work on first lighthouse for new fundraising trail

The first part of a new fundraising art trail which will light up the north-east has been decorated.

Aberdeen-based mural artist and illustrator Katie Guthrie was chosen to paint the three-metre lighthouse, which is the first part of Light the North.

The trail will extend across the city as well as Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland next autumn to raise money for CLAN Cancer Support.

It will feature at least 30 lighthouses, each of which will have a unique design.

Professional and amateur artists are being encouraged to submit designs to be considered for the trail.

Westhill native Katie, 34, was inspired by her uncle who passed away last year.

She said: “My uncle was a chief engineer for the Northern Lighthouse Board and worked on the boats for 30 years.

“Working with CLAN is a way for me to honour his memory and it was wonderful to study the seas, the boat forms and landscapes which he lived alongside all his life.

“I was really excited to be asked to create the first design, and to get to know the team at CLAN. Everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer and I am proud to be part of the trail, which I know will capture the imagination of the people in the north-east.

“We all have an emotional connection with the sea and many of us will have stories of lighthouses to share with our friends and family members.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Katie, who studied at Gray’s School of Art, had initially hoped to spray-paint the lighthouse outside but was denied by the winter weather.

But she instead turned CLAN House into a studio and worked on using makeshift materials.

Project director Fiona Fernie said: “It has been a joy to watch Katie bring our very first sculpture to life. We have enjoyed having the lighthouse at CLAN House since September, but to see it awash with the colours of the sea and our coastal heritage is very exciting.

“The sculpture will now remain on display here at CLAN House for all to see until next year, when it will be varnished before forming the first part of our exciting Light the North sculpture trail.

“We are now in the process of accepting design ideas for the rest of the lighthouses and it has been wonderful to see so many artists bring to life their own experiences of CLAN, lighthouses, and the north-east.

“The huge 3D sculpture presents a unique blank canvas for artists.

“We hope to have lighthouses over the entire north-east, and we are still open for businesses and communities to be part of Light the North, to help us to continue to provide support for those affected by cancer.”

Artists interested in submitting a design should visit lightthenorth.co.uk