Aberdeen artist sets out to create large mosaic in aid of charity

A north-east artist has begun to collect mosaic pieces for an upcoming installation – and artwork has already been pledged from as far away as New Zealand.

Maggie Patience, who owns Aboyne-based studio Pretty Rubbish Mosaics, creates a centrepiece for the North East Open Studios (NEOS) event each year.

All the money raised goes towards supporting the Aberdeen-based Gathimba Edwards Foundation, which helps disadvantaged children in Kenya.

This year, Maggie, 60, created a project called Art for the Heart, which aims to cover an ivy heart outside her studio in mosaics of birds and flowers.

Since announcing the project on social media she has received items from as far afield as the USA and New Zealand.

Maggie, who has owned her studio in Royal Deeside for the past 12 years, got involved with Gathimba Edwards after a friend went on the charity’s annual house-building trips to the African country.

As well as constructing homes for families, the charity also supports children through accommodation, shelter, clothing and sustainable food.

She said: “There’s people who have been working to improve lives in Kenya and I’m privileged to be a part of it.

“They do amazing work and I can see where every penny is going.

“I have no idea how many people will send things in but I’ve got at least 20 who have made or are making flowers or birds.

“In previous years I’ve knitted flowers. I just had a lightbulb moment where I thought ‘why not have little mosaic flowers?’.

Money raised over the past four years has gone towards various projects run by Gathimba Edwards, even helping to purchase two cows, called Tinky Winky and Princess Henrietta, after Maggie’s pets who have passed away.

Maggie said: “I’m just so grateful. I love sharing my passions. My workshops are informal and fun and my garden is full of wonderful, quirky items that people can come and see.

“We give up a lot of time showing them around, an hour or so, so we ask if people can give a charity donation.

“It’s the fourth time that I’m taking part in North East Open Studios.”

Pieces can be submitted to the project any time between now and August, although the sooner they arrive, the better.

They should be no bigger than 15cm and only decorated on one side, with a hole in them so they can be hung.

For more information on what is required, and to contact Maggie, visit her website prettyrubbishmosaics.co.uk. She can be contacted via Facebook at her page Pretty Rubbish Mosaic Art.