Aberdeen artist looking for new everyday heroes to feature in mural

A mural featuring some of Aberdeen’s most celebrated people is being extended – and now the search is on for new additions.

The Everyday Heroes display was unveiled at The Green last year as part of the Nuart Festival, but had to be moved to Flourmill Lane after complaints from the landlord.

It features sons and daughters of the city, from leading sports stars to unsung heroes.

Now it is being expanded and locals are being asked to nominate anyone they believe may be worthy of a place alongside the likes of footballer Denis Law, award-winning percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie or head teacher Caroline Thomson.

Six new people will be added to the display in November, with a panel being led by original artist Shelagh Swanson to decide who will feature.

The extension to the popular city centre artwork has been made possible after a contribution from the city council’s creative funding programme.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Everyday Heroes is a huge part of our local legacy and it is a work that has special meaning for many people in Aberdeen. As soon as the original project was launched in 2018 and then again when it was relocated, it was clear that there is tremendous enthusiasm, pride and curiosity about it.

“We are delighted that this project can be continued thanks to funding from Aberdeen City Council.

“Now it is over to the public to make their local hero nominations and we would like to encourage people, of all ages, across the city and wider north-east to come forward with their Everyday Hero suggestions.”

Members of the public who have nominated the chosen heroes will also be given the opportunity to help produce the artwork honouring the people they have picked to be honoured.

Marie Boulton, the council’s culture spokeswoman, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the next stage of the project through the Creative Funding programme and would encourage nominations from across our communities.”

Nominees must have lived or worked in Aberdeen for part of their life and can be someone famous or known only to a few, living or dead.

To make a nomination visit aberdeeninspired.com/everydayheroes.

The deadline for all nominations is October 1.