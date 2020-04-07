Aberdeen artist gives coronavirus guidance Doric makeover

A north-east graphic designer is encouraging people to follow coronavirus guidelines – but with a Doric twist.

It comes after the United Nations (UN) issued a call for artists to translate critical public health messages into work that will engage and inform people across different cultures, languages, communities and platforms.

Karen Barrett-Ayres, from Ferryhill, decided to create a series of guidelines in the Doric dialect in response to the brief.

She shared the messages on Facebook through her business page, Bramble Graphics, and the post soon racked up more than 11,000 shares and around 2,000 comments.

Karen said: “I knew that people were really engaged with Doric in the north-east and I thought it would be the best way to get people to comply with the guidance.

“It is funny but there is a serious underlying message there so I’m hoping they take it on board. I wasn’t expecting it to do so well on Facebook.

“I think it resonates because people are looking for something light-hearted in among all of the doom and gloom in the world right now.

“Anything that can raise a smile but can also get the message across ticks all the boxes for me.”

