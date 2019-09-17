Aberdeen artist creates commemorative badges to help raise funds for historic house

An Aberdeen artist has created commemorative pin badges as part of the effort to save an iconic Victorian building.

The Save Westburn House Action Group is looking to raise £300,000 by October 9 as part of its bid to fully restore the structure.

It sits in the middle of Westburn Park and was designed by renowned Aberdeen architect Archibald Simpson in 1839.

The building is in poor condition and needs urgent repairs to save it from complete ruin but it is hoped the A-listed structure can be given a new future. Campaigners hope their initial fundraising will be used to stop the decay and will be phase one of a £4 million regeneration project.

They hope it could become a heritage and education centre and hub for community facilities, with a restaurant, meeting rooms and exhibition space.

Aberdeen-based artist Gabi Reith is lending her support to the cause, with pin badges featuring Westburn House being given out to anyone who makes a £50 donation to the crowdfunding bid.

She was inspired to come up with the design after playing in Westburn Park as a child, and her father telling her about the Archibald Simpson buildings in Aberdeen.

Gabi said her connection with the building was one of the reasons she became involved in the bid to save it.

She said: “The old architecture in the city means a lot to me. I wanted to be involved in this project in some way so when they approached me it made sense.

“I think people overlook the architecture in the city and it is important to highlight it.

“It would be great if the people of Aberdeen got behind this and save this iconic building.”

Adam Simpson, vice-chairman of the Save Westburn House Action Group, said: “This project is about so much more than renovating Westburn House.

It’s about empowering communities to take a bit more control of local historic properties that have fallen into disrepair.

“We are determined to see this building saved and, by doing so, we want to blueprint an efficient way for others to do the same.”

For more details visit: crowdfunder.co.uk/westburn-house-restoration