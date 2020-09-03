Aberdeen artificial intelligence project offers solutions to fracture diagnosis

Academics and clinicians are collaborating in Aberdeen to apply artificial intelligence to fracture diagnosis in hospitals.

A landmark digital project – co-funded by Opportunity North East (ONE) and the Scottish Government – will see up to £240,000 invested in innovative data technology to screen radiographs of wrist and ankle fractures. The aim is to free up radiologists to focus on more complex cases.

Machine learning applied to initial screening will identify patients with fractures faster, reduce the length and number of hospital stays and ensure that complex fractures heal quicker.

Five development companies initially worked with anonymised patient data from the Grampian Data Safe Haven to create algorithms.

SeeAI and Bering will now develop and test their prototype solutions over the next nine months.

The two companies will continue to work alongside NHS Grampian, Aberdeen University and Canon Medical Research Europe.

Professor Stephen Logan, Chair of the ONE Life Sciences sector board, said: “This project is harnessing the expertise of clinicians and industry to produce better results for patients.

“Digital is transforming healthcare at an unprecedented pace and ONE’s co-funding for the project builds on the region’s strengths in health data science, imaging and analytics.

“All the partners have been encouraged by the first phase results. We look forward to seeing commercial solutions coming out of further collaborative innovation in phase two, demonstrating the region’s ability to drive digital health developments and bring forward solutions to healthcare challenges.”

Scottish Government chief scientist for health and social care, Professor David Crossman, said: “Artificial intelligence presents a real opportunity to the medical sector, especially when it comes to assisting clinicians with routine practices where it is safe to do so.

“I am pleased to see this landmark project move into the next phase of development and look forward to seeing their findings.”