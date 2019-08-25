Aberdeen art trust calls for new artists

Creative members of the public are being given the opportunity to answer an exhibition’s open call.

Grampian Hospitals Art Trust (GHAT) has partnered with NHS Grampian for the initiative, which will see artwork showcased in the Suttie Arts Space at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary from November 27 until January 19.

A statement by the charity said: “GHAT aim to showcase a wide range of artworks, including painting, drawing, sculpture, print, film and photography.

“Using a medium of your choice, the content and theme should be suitable for family and NHSG audiences.”

Selected artists will be invited to a preview event before the opening of the exhibition on November 26.

For more information on how to apply, the application pack can be downloaded at bit.ly/2YQxE2l