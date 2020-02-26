Aberdeen art trail could transform the streets of Denis Law’s childhood

A walking trail celebrating the achievements of one of Aberdeen’s most famous football sons could be created.

Community campaigners want to honour Denis Law by putting a mural of the former Manchester United forward on the side of Clifton Court sheltered housing on Great Northern Road.

There would also be a collage documenting the 80-year-old’s triumphs, including being awarded the top accolade a football player can receive – the Ballon d’Or – in 1964.

The attraction would feature in a 10-stop walking trail around Denis’s boyhood streets of Printfield.

It would also include artwork capturing an iconic photograph showing Denis enjoying a kickabout with Printfield children and one idea is to place the image on a road surface to persuade drivers to slow down.

A bronze Ballon d’Or replica would be placed on a football field in the area where Denis lived as a youngster.

Figurines of other Golden Ball winners, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, would be placed in the area.

The project is called Printfield 10 – taken from the number Denis famously wore on the back of his shirt.

Denis told The Evening Express: “It is an absolutely fantastic idea. I’m in awe of the people who have come up with the plan.

“The area I grew up in is very close to my heart. We didn’t have playing fields back then and used to just play football in the street.

“It’s really good that this idea has been put forward.”

Printfield Community Project have been working on the proposals in collaboration with the Denis Law Legacy Trust and students from Gray’s School of Art at Robert Gordon University.

A document containing details of the plan said: “There is also scope to explore additional and alternative income generation that could be reinvested into the community through the sale of souvenirs and memorabilia.

“Future consideration could also be given to the upgrade of the existing play area and the Printfield Community Project Portakabin.”

Aberdeen City Council representatives Lesley Dunbar and Neil Copland have tabled a motion to a council meeting on Monday urging the local authority to back the idea, which would need funding and support from the residents of Clifton Court before moving forward.

One of the legacy trust’s trustees David Suttie said: “Printfield is Denis Law’s home and the trust would be happy to discuss with the council the proposed Printfield 10 project to include public artwork as a fitting legacy to a sporting legend and son of Aberdeen.”

Councillor Dunbar, who represents Woodside, said: “This is a fantastic idea.

“It is important that we consult residents about this idea to ensure they have the backing of the community.”

Chris Foy, chief executive of Visit Aberdeenshire, said: “As a legend in Aberdeen, Scotland, and of course on both sides of Manchester’s football divide, a Denis Law attraction has great potential to attract the attention of football fans who are visiting the city.”