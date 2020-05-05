Aberdeen art store creates charity colouring-in designs for kids

A north-east arts and crafts store has created a colouring-in sheet to show its support for frontline workers.

Papeterie Crafts, based at Stoneywood Mill in Aberdeen, has designed the product for creatives and children to colour in at home.

Made in collaboration with local charity Somebody Cares, the sheet features seven frontline workers including a firefighter, nurse and policeman.

We wanted to do something fun for the kids this weekend and we also would love to hear from you!! We would love if you… Posted by Somebody Cares Aberdeen Warehouse on Saturday, 2 May 2020

It is available to view, download and print via the Somebody Cares Aberdeen Facebook page.

The charity is also encouraging people to send their coloured in sheets by emailing info@somebodycaresuk.org