Aberdeen art school staff’s own work gets an outing at new show

A new exhibition is to showcase work of those who inspire the next generation of north-east artists.

Staff Outing, which is open from today, highlights those working within Robert Gordon University’s Gray’s School of Art Contemporary Art Practice department.

It is also an opportunity for students and members of the public to learn more about the professional practice of the staff at the university, and see the techniques, skills and ideas behind the teaching of the contemporary art degree.

Staff Outing is open from tonight until October 13 at the Look Again Project Space on St Andrew Street.

Look Again co-director Hilary Nicoll said: “Staff Outing provides a unique opportunity for the talented and creative staff at Gray’s School of Art to showcase their own artistic practices to fellow academics, students and the general public.

“The team from the Contemporary Art Practice department spend a large amount of their time teaching and inspiring the next generation of artists in the studios at the art school, so this will be a great chance for them to demonstrate their individual professional practices as artists.

“A key priority for the university is in the cultural development of the region and we believe events such as this can really add to the creative economy in the north-east.”

Staff Outing will include artwork in a range of different mediums, including prints, sculpture and multi-media.

There will also be a programme of performances, talks and events.

David Blyth, contemporary art practice course leader, is one of those exhibiting his work.

He said: “We want to be seen as makers as well as teachers, so there is an element of changing perceptions about who we are and how our students and the public see us.

“We see Staff Outing as very much a learning tool, where we will be delivering seminars, talks and workshops in the space.

“We are trying to make this as much of a ‘real world’ scenario as we can.

“It’s important to get across that we are not existing in a vacuum, and we work in real time in the real world.”

David added that he thought it was important that as teachers, they must not forget the importance of their practice, as it helps to enhance the student experience.

He added: “It is a real strength and a big advantage to the students for us to be practicing.

“The success of the course also depends on our success as practicing artists.

“The reputation of the course increases and the learning experience is improved.”

Alongside David, other artists taking part in the exhibition include Michael Agnew, Jim Buckley, Chris Fremantle, Jim Hamlyn, Cameron Ross and Maja Zeco.

There are also graduates in residence taking part, including Megan Devenny, Valentina Lauto and Emily Strachan.

It is open tonight from 6pm until 9pm, and then again every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until October 13 from 11am until 5pm.