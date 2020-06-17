Aberdeen art school degree show moves online

An Aberdeen art school’s annual degree show has moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Graduates from the Gray’s School of Art will showcase their projects virtually.

The fully immersive show will be curated by the students and take visitors on a tour of Gray’s, visiting individual exhibition spaces for each student.

It is being created in partnership with Look Again and independent design agency Design and Code.

The entirely new online space will allow graduates to showcase their creative work and will let viewers engage with them.

Gray’s Virtual Degree Show 2020 launches on July 10 with an opening club night, and for the following week the virtual space will host webinars, Q+As and events for the public to interact with.

Libby Curtis, Head of Gray’s School of Art, commented: “This year’s Degree Show is different; it is remarkable in its difference.

“Graduates of 2020 have suffered greatly in not having the usual facilities that they imagined they would have to make their final work. They have had to leave their studios and workshops behind and create these in their homes.

“This virtual exhibition showcases not only our students’ commitment to their practice, their professionalism, and of course the myriad forms of production, artefact, and ideas; it is in itself a show that celebrates their creative resilience and enterprise in the face of Covid-19.

“These students are truly amazing; their fortitude in carrying on and continuing to create and re-create in such challenging conditions is inspiring. I owe a debt of gratitude to our students and indeed our staff in realising this year’s show.

“In collaboration with Look Again and Design and Code we will bring our show to life through curated 3D environments, physical avatars, on-line events and audience interaction.”

Gray’s Virtual Degree Show 2020 opens to the public with a launch event on Friday, July 10 – www.graysdegree.show.