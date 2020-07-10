Aberdeen Art Gallery working towards welcoming visitors back

Work is taking place behind the scenes at Aberdeen Art Gallery as staff prepare the prestigious venue to welcome back visitors later this summer.

The revamped gallery opened in November last year after an award-winning, multi-million pound redevelopment and was on track to welcome record numbers of visitors this year until the coronavirus pandemic forced its closure in March.

Phase 3 of the Scottish Government’s route map for the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions – which the country entered yesterday – allows museums and galleries to reopen from Wednesday July 15.

However, it will take a number of weeks to implement physical distancing measures and other safeguards outlined in government guidance issued this week.

The sector is collaborating across the country to share knowledge of how to make premises safe.

The Council’s cultural spokesperson Councillor Boulton said: “Although we’re eager to welcome people back to Aberdeen Art Gallery, public health must come first.

“We are working on the logistics to ensure that visitors have a quality experience throughout the Art Gallery, including the café and shop, and that staff are also protected.

“Additional physical distancing and hygiene measures will be in place in line with national guidance.

“We anticipate a reopening date towards the end of August or early September, and an update confirming the date will be announced nearer the time.

“It will be tremendously exciting to welcome people back to the venue, which has enjoyed enormous success following its recent transformation.”

Plans are likely to include an advance booking system in order to allow as many visitors as is safely possible.

In the meantime, Aberdeen Art Gallery and Maritime Museum can be enjoyed from home via Smartify, the world’s most downloaded museum app.