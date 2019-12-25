Aberdeen Art Gallery to showcase work of fashion designer to royalty and musical stars

The life and work of a fashion designer who has dressed musical stars and royalty will be celebrated at an exhibition next year.

A celebration of Dame Zandra Rhodes will be showcased in a more than three-month-long exhibit dedicated to her five decades in the spotlight.

It will be held at the newly opened Aberdeen Art Gallery over the summer.

Dame Zandra has created costumes for Princess Diana and Freddie Mercury, among others.

Called Zandra Rhodes: 50 Years of Fabulous, it is the largest ever exhibition dedicated to the fashion icon and will cover her influential looks, original textiles and archive materials.

It will take place from Saturday July 4 until Sunday September 20 in the BP Galleries and is one of a number of original exhibits planned for Aberdeen Art Gallery in 2020.

Aberdeenshire-born international fashion designer Bill Gibb will also have an exhibition dedicated to him which will explore his legacy and links to the north-east.

His life will be celebrated with a film and a look at the personas you adopt when you dress up in an outfit.

The exhibition will run from February 22 until May 24 in Gallery Two.

Other highlights for next year include the first major solo show in Scotland by acclaimed artist Haroon Mirza, which will highlight his ongoing exploration of waveforms.

It will run from March 21 until June 7 in the BP Galleries.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesperson, said: “Following the successful re-opening of Aberdeen Art Gallery, we are thrilled to be announcing this exciting programme of special exhibitions for 2020.

“As well as offering local people a range of opportunities to see world-class art in their home city, these high-profile exhibitions will be an important driver for tourist visits to Aberdeen by people who want to experience the city’s vibrant year-round calendar of exhibitions, festivals and other cultural events.”

Aberdeen Art Gallery reopened on November 2 2019 following a landmark £34.6m redevelopment.

The project’s major funders are Aberdeen City Council, which has pledged £14.6m from capital funds, and the National Lottery Heritage Fund with a £10m contribution.

Other money came from BP, which donated £1m to the redevelopment, and the UK Government which awarded £1.5m from the HM Treasury Libor funds to support major renovations in the Remembrance Hall.

Caroline Clark, Scotland director of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, added: “After such a major redevelopment, we’re delighted that the new special exhibition spaces at Aberdeen Art Gallery will be filled by an exciting and eclectic programme of exhibitions over the next year. Visitors from near and far will have the opportunity to enjoy a wonderful array of local and international art and design in what is now a world-class setting.”

To find out more about the upcoming exhibitions, visit http://www.aagm.co.uk/