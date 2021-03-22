Aberdeen Art Gallery to reopen next month in ‘significant mark of confidence’ of city’s recovery

Aberdeen Art Gallery will reopen its doors next month.

Council bosses have confirmed the attraction will open on Monday, April 26 as lockdown restrictions ease.

The gallery had only been open for four months following a £34.6million redevelopment when the first lockdown forced its closure last March.

It reopened again last year, but has been shut since December.

City culture spokeswoman Marie Boulton said staff were looking forward to welcoming back visitors old and new.

Strict safety guidelines will be in place, including wearing a mask and using hand sanitising stations.

Ms Boulton said: “It’s great that we’re finally beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel and a gradual return to normality following the appalling impact of Covid-19 in the last year.

“The reopening of our fantastic Aberdeen Art Gallery is a significant mark of confidence in the city’s road to post-pandemic recovery.

“We cannot underestimate the important role that our cultural settings play in our lives and the positive effect they have on our health and wellbeing – none more so than Aberdeen Art Gallery, which is a firm favourite with the thousands of visitors it has welcomed since its award-winning redevelopment.”

Exhibitions lined up for this year include the landmark British Art Show 9 in July, which art gallery and museums manager Christie Rew promised will showcase some of the “best and most exciting contemporary art” being made in the UK.

Initially, the gallery will be closed on Tuesdays. It will be open 10am-5pm otherwise, except for Sundays when it will shut at 4pm. Admission is free.

The reopening of Aberdeen Maritime Musem and The Tolbooth Museum will be announced at a later date.