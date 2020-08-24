Aberdeen Art Gallery to reopen after five months

The Aberdeen Art Gallery will reopen this week after being closed for five months during lockdown.

Safety measures have been put in place to protect visitors during the pandemic, including the introduction of free two-hour timed tickets, which should be booked online in advance.

The popular visitor attraction will open its doors again to the public from 10am on Thursday.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, said: “The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been immense during the past five months.

“We have weathered the national and local lockdowns together and the reopening of Aberdeen Art Gallery – the jewel in Aberdeen’s cultural crown – is a major milestone on the city’s road to recovery.

“As we learn to live with Covid-19, museums and galleries will play a vital role in our lives. Aberdeen Art Gallery is a safe and enjoyable place to meet and spend time with family and friends.

“A visit supports our well being with inspiring surroundings and exceptional collections to explore. Things may feel a little different at first, but together we’ll adapt to the ‘new normal’ and begin to re-discover the rich visitor experiences we have on our doorstep here in Aberdeen.”

The gallery has been awarded the UK-wide industry standard ‘We’re Good To Go’ accreditation which will give reassurance to local residents and visitors that clear Covid-19 processes are in place.

Christine Rew, Art Gallery & Museums Manager, said: “We are very much looking forward to being open for business again.

“The gallery team has been working hard behind closed doors to ensure that every visit will be safe, relaxing and enjoyable. The measures we have put in place include pre-booked timed entry to manage visitor numbers and maintain social distancing, enhanced cleaning, hand-sanitising stations and one-way routes.

“For the first few weeks our opening hours will be slightly reduced, to help us make sure we offer the very best visitor experience in the very safest way. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back.”

Aberdeen Art Gallery was forced to close its doors on March 16 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, just four months after its popular relaunch following the £34.6m redevelopment supported by Aberdeen City Council and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

In recent weeks Aberdeen Art Gallery been shortlisted for a number of awards including Scottish Design Awards: Experiential design (AV, graphic and object based displays) with Studioarc , Architecture (building reuse) with Hoskins Architects and Architecture (public building) with Hoskins Architects.

The Gallery has also been longlisted in the international Dezeen Awards with Hoskins Architects.

Initial opening hours will be Thursday-Monday 10am-4pm.

Online booking for free tickets for Aberdeen Art Gallery opens on Tuesday 25 August at 10am at www.aagm.co.uk

The re-opening of Aberdeen Maritime Museum and The Tolbooth Museum will be announced at a later date.