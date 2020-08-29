Aberdeen Art Gallery reopens with unusual new star attraction

The reopening of the Aberdeen Art Gallery has been hailed a success.

The award-winning Aberdeen Art Gallery has attracted a “steady stream” of visitors since opening its doors again to the public on Thursday since its lockdown closure.

And staff at the recently renovated building were surprised to have a new star attraction – which has become a popular spot for visitor selfies.

Visitors have been posing for photographs in front of the St George statue which is exhibiting its very own face mask.

A staff member is believed to have given St George the PPE as part of the gallery’s revamp.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, said: “We have been delighted with the reopening of the art gallery and from the comments we have received, so have our visitors.

“We’ve had some great feedback from the steady stream of visitors saying how wonderful it is to be able to the see the collections again and how helpful the staff are.

“We’ve even had two visitors saying the gallery is the first place they chose to visit after lockdown.

“We also have a new star attraction. Lots of visitors have been taking selfies with the statue of St George wearing his face mask.

“Most visitors have been staying for their full allotted time slot and are enjoying the opportunity to engage with the artwork again in an unhurried, safe and relaxing environment with no queues which is perfect for all the family. The cafe is also open for people wishing to take a break during their visit.”

A range of measures have been put in place upon return to ensure the safety of visitors and staff.

These include the introduction of free two-hour timed tickets, which should be booked online in advance of a visit.

The gallery has been awarded the UK-wide industry standard ‘We’re Good To Go’ accreditation which will give reassurance to local residents and visitors that clear Covid-19 processes are in place.

Those planning to visit the popular attraction now need to book free tickets on the art gallery website.

Places are limited to a maximum of six per person to ensure the gallery can maintain social distancing.

Ms Boulton said: “There are still spaces for people to book over the weekend and enjoy the artworks and also perhaps relax in the cafe, which is also open for business and doing a good trade already.”

Initial opening hours will be Thursday to Monday from 10am until 4pm.

Online booking for free tickets is available at www.aagm.co.uk