Aberdeen Art Gallery releases artworks to brighten up video calls

Part of the Aberdeen Art Gallery collection has been made available so people working from home can brighten up their video calls during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are 15 portraits ready to be used by anyone using video conferencing tools such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

All the images are available to download from the art gallery website.

They have been put into three different categories which are virtual views, lockdown landscapes and interesting interiors.

Some of the images include The Herring Fleet Leaving the Dee, Aberdeen by David Farquharson, Aberdeen From Torry On The South Side Of The Dee by Edward Aubrey Hunt and North East Harbour by James McBey.

Each of the different backgrounds can be found here https://bit.ly/2yhbs5v

Aberdeen Art Gallery reopened last November following a multi-million-pound redevelopment but has remained closed since the lockdown measures were introduced in March.