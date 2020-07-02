Aberdeen Art Gallery redevelopment nominated for top heritage awards

The Aberdeen Art Gallery regeneration project has been shortlisted for two top heritage awards.

The Museums + Heritage Awards have revealed the cultural bodies on the shortlist ahead of their 2020 ceremony, with Inspiring Art and Music in the running for Restoration/Conservation Project of the Year and Permanent Exhibition of the Year.

Inspiring Art and Music is the name given to the £30 million redevelopment project that saw the art gallery, Cowdray Hall and the Hall of Remembrance given a fresh new look.

The buildings reopened to public delight in November last year, with more than 100,000 visitors walking through its doors in its first 100 days.

The winners of the 2020 Museums + Heritage Awards, as judged by an expert panel including the CEO of the Royal Air Force Museum and the Director General of the Imperial War Museums, will be announced in an online ceremony on September 22.

The full shortlist can be found at awards.museumsandheritage.com/shortlist-2020/