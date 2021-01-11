Aberdeen Art Gallery lands another prestigious award

Aberdeen Art Gallery has landed yet another prestigious award following its multi-million-pound revamp.

The newly-refurbished building on Schoolhill has been named as one of 40 national and international winners in the 2021 Civic Trust Awards.

The level of award will be revealed at a virtual ceremony on Friday, March 5.

Other projects that have won are based in Papua New Guinea, Australia, China, Ireland and London.

The Civic Trust Awards scheme was established in 1959 to recognise outstanding architecture, planning and design in the built environment.

The £34.6 million redevelopment at the art gallery involved the restoration and modernisation of the Grade A-listed building with a new second level to increase the number of spaces for displays.

Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman Marie Boulton hailed it as “another fantastic achievement” for the building.

She said: “This is another fantastic achievement for Aberdeen Art Gallery and the city, particularly when one of the Civic Trust Awards representatives described the standard as the highest as it has been in the last 12 years.

“It’s also great to see us in such select company alongside only 40 projects worldwide from as far afield as Korea, Australia, China and Papua New Guinea.”

A statement from Hoskins Architects, the firm behind the project, said: “We are immensely proud that Aberdeen Art Gallery has been selected as one of only 40 successful National/International projects and will receive either an Award or be Highly Commended for the Civic Trust Awards 2021.

“This comes after being successful during the first stage of the assessment in November 2020 as a 2021 Regional Finalist.”

Last year the art gallery was announced as one of the winners most prestigious art prizes.

It was named as a winner in the Art Fund Museum of the Year awards – one of five across the UK. It received a share of a £200,000 prize fund.

Aberdeen Art Gallery remains closed to visitors due to the Covid-19 lockdown measures introduced by the Scottish Government.